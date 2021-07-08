(Report) Donald Trump Expected to Attend UFC 264

When Conor McGregor fights, the biggest stars and celebrities show up to witness the event. Former US President Donald Trump is no stranger to the world of MMA and is expected to be in attendance for UFC 264 when McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight.

Trump’s Love for MMA

Trump has been involved in the world of sports entertainment and combat sports for a very long time. His WWE Wrestlemania appearances and friendship with UFC President Dana White have been displayed in the public eye.

The former President has also openly supported both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in their previous fights. In fact, Masvidal has been featured on Trump’s Instagram account, while Colby has visited the former President at the White House.

Furthering his love for MMA, Covington gifted him a classic UFC championship with an estimated value of $333,000. Covington’s support for the former President has been visible for quite some time. Colby has proudly worn his red MAGA hat on social media, roasting any liberal internet troll who dared to type his direction.

Donald Trump to Attend UFC 264

Aaron Bronsteter first made reports of Trump’s future UFC appearance on TSN Sports.

45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

Now that Donald Trump is officially removed from his Presidential duties, it’ll be interesting to see how the crowd receives him. Although he is aligned primarily with extreme right-winged politics, it’ll be interesting to see if he is cheered or booed.

Are fans excited about the news of former President Trump being in attendance for UFC 264? Or, do reports not matter when it comes to celebrities in the crowd?