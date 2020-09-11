UFC president Dana White is scheduled to appear at a reception with Donald Trump alongside some of the most well-known names in MMA.

The relationship between White and Trump is well documented and goes back a long time ago. White has never been shy about how much Donald Trump helped the UFC at the beginning. He even publicly vouched for him during his campaign back in 2016. More recently, he delivered a speech in his favor at the Republican National Convention.

This reception is hosted by Keystone Corp., a real estate corporation affiliated with Donald Trump. Dana White will not be the only familiar guest to fight fans. UFC Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo will all be attending the reception. Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr will also be with them.

The News was first reported by Steve Sebelius on Twitter.

Keystone Corp. has sent out an invite to a reception with President Trump on Sunday ($2,800 per person). The location isn't specified in the invite, but hosts include Don Ahern and George Harris, and special guests include Dana White. MORE: pic.twitter.com/pOBXZLysVA — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) September 11, 2020

This reception further demonstrates the ties between the UFC and President Trump. It would be the second time that a UFC fighter officially meets Donald Trump, after Colby Covington back in 2018.