Report: Colby Covington’s Gifted UFC Title to Donald Trump Valued at $650.00

Allegedly, the classic UFC championship belts were made out of solid gold and had an estimated value of $333,000. However, the UFC title that Colby Covington gifted former President Donald Trump apparently has a value of just $650. At least, according to sources at The Hollywood Reporter.

Report Lists Value of UFC Title

Former US President Donald Trump recently packed his belongings and moved out of the White House now that his presidential term is over. Part of that process was listing his assets in a disclosure filing. Inside of the report, a list of Trump’s collectibles were appraised with the value of the items being public. Shockingly, the value of the UFC title gifted to Trump from Colby was listed at a price of $650.00.

“His final disclosure filing did include a few new additions,” The report read. “Gifts Trump received while in office. They include a championship belt from the MAGA UFC fighter Colby Covington, valued at $650, a bronze bust of Mount Rushmore (with Trump’s face added to it) from South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem, valued at $1,100, and a Mac Pro computer (the first one assembled in Austin, Texas) gifted to Trump by Apple CEO Tim Cook, valued at $5,999.

Covington Gives Thanks to Former President

Covington’s support for the former President has been visible for quite some time. On social media, Colby has worn his red MAGA hat proudly, roasting any liberal internet troll who dared to type his direction. However, Colby didn’t just show his support from afar. Additionally, he was able to be in the presence of his leader and even guaranteed a victory for him at UFC 245. Although that didn’t work in Covington’s favor, he’s one of few MAGA supporters who could actually say he had a personal relationship with Donald Trump.

Now that Donald Trump is officially removed from his Presidential duties, it’ll be interesting to see if Colby chooses to stay aligned with extreme right-winged politics. Especially as a member of Colby Covington, Inc… a new “company” where Covington does whatever he wants.