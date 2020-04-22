Tony Ferguson Earns Respect From Ultramarathon Runner David Goggins For Making Weight For Canceled Bout

Tony Ferguson Earns David Goggins’ Respect With UFC 249 Weight Cut

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to make weight for a canceled fight, but that does have its perks. For example, his choice to make weight for UFC 249, got the attention of David Goggins.

Ferguson was expecting to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 last weekend. Even when that became Justin Gaethje instead, he took that in stride, saying that he was prepared regardless. Even when the whole card was scrapped, he maintained that he would still make weight for the fight on Friday, because why not?

Make weight is exactly what Tony Ferguson did, too. Sure enough, on Friday morning he did an Instagram live stream, where he stepped on the scale, weighing exactly 155lb. Although that was somewhat silly to some, others viewed it as the ultimate power move, done as a mind trick to mess with his opponents.

Someone who was particularly impressed with Ferguson, is Navy SEAL, turned motivational speaker and ultramarathon runner David Goggins. He took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm for Tony, in between breaths during a run. Here he explains that he understands what Tony is doing, and how this is a good way to get into his opponent’s heads.

“I got a video the other day of this UFC fighter, Ferguson,” Goggins said. “This MOTHERf—er weighs in, and the UFC is f—ing canceled! He wasn’t just weighing in! He was getting in the f—ing Head of his opponent! What he did was this: He wanted you to remember his f—ing hands and elbows slicing you the f–k up! Remember this: Stay hard at all times! Savagery!”

There are people out there using this time to hone their savagery skills. If you are not physically better than someone, make sure you gain the mental edge! Stay hard! pic.twitter.com/62c0rHIiuf — David Goggins (@davidgoggins) April 20, 2020

No matter how you feel about Tony Ferguson making weight, to get the attention of David Goggins is quite impressive.