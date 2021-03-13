Report: Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush In The Works For UFC 262

A lightweight barnburner between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush is in the works.

That’s according to MMA Junkie who reported Friday that the contest was being targeted for the UFC 262 pay-per-view event which takes place May 15. No contracts have been signed, but the bout has been verbally agreed to by both sides.

There is no location or venue for the event as of now while there is no planned main event either.

Ferguson Looking To Return To Win Column

While it’s a lower-ranked opponent for Ferguson, it also represents a chance for the former interim lightweight champion to return to the win column.

After embarking on a 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson is currently on a two-fight losing skid following defeats to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

A third setback in a row would certainly not be a good look for the 37-year-old. That said, he has changed things up in recent times as he is now training with famed boxing coach Freddie Roach.

As for Dariush, he has the opportunity to earn the biggest win of his career against Ferguson.

The 31-year-old is on a six-fight winning streak and is coming off a split decision victory over fellow contender Carlos Diego Ferreira. A win over “El Cucuy” would more than likely put Dariush on the fringes of the top five.

Here is how the UFC 262 card currently looks:

Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson

Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos