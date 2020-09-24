Colby Covington has been begging for the attention of LeBron James like a child who is trying to have dessert before dinner. In an effort to be noticed by LeBron, Covington has taken shots at LeBron’s beliefs in regards to Black Lives Matter and tries to mention him with any airtime that he receives. LeBron finally responded stating that Colby would regret getting inside of the ring with him. And, UFC Middleweight Darren Till agrees with Colby that LeBron wouldn’t stand a chance against the UFC Welterweight.

LeBron Talks to His Critics

LeBron never referenced Colby directly. However, in an interview after the NBA Playoffs, James did respond to the notion that anyone can trash talk from a distance. Though, in person, the energy would be different.

Lakers’ LeBron James on critics: “Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.” pic.twitter.com/QjhIoKomyV — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants,” said LeBron.

Darren Till on LeBron James

Darren Till equated the comments as if they were directly aimed at Colby. Once he heard the quote, he took to social media to express that he believes LeBron James wouldn’t stand a chance against Covington in the ring. But of course, in a much harsher way.

Please tell me I have not just seen a video of lebron saying Colby would shit his pants in the ring with him?

Colby may be an arsehole, in fact a funny arsehole cos so many peoples love getting offended.

But Colby Covington would tear lebron James a new arsehole then rawdog him.. — Darren Dicaprio (@darrentill2) September 23, 2020

“Please tell me I have not just seen a video of Lebron (James) saying Colby would s**t his pants in the ring with him?,” wrote Till. “Colby may be an arsehole, in fact a funny arsehole cos so many peoples love getting offended. But Colby Covington would tear lebron James a new arsehole then rawdog him..”

A New Appreciation

In the past, Till made it seem like he absolutely resented, Covington. However, lately, Darren has made plenty of public statements that Colby is actually a good fighter.

Perhaps now that Darren has stepped away from the UFC welterweight division, he no longer feels the need to create beef with a potential opponent. Regardless, Darren Till has Colby Covington’s back when it comes to LeBron James.