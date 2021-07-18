Miesha Tate Open To Holly Holm Rematch: ‘They Can All Get It, Respectfully’

Miesha Tate is down to run things back with Holly Holm.

Tate returned to the win column in what was her first fight since 2016 when she TKO’d Marion Reneau in the third round of their UFC Vegas 31 co-main event last night.

The former women’s bantamweight champion didn’t just win, but looked impressive doing it as well as she stated afterwards she was there to win the title again.

Of course, she won the title in 2016 after coming from behind to submit Holm. And even before Tate took to the Octagon last night, Holm angled for a rematch.

“You know I’ll be tuning in to watch the fights tonight. The beauty of a fight… anything can happen in there. It’s what makes it fun to watch. The future is unknown and every second counts. You can dominate a fight and it can still slip through your fingers in the last remaining minutes. I’d love to get the chance to redeem that loss. You want to see it too? Holm vs Tate 2?”

Tate: Holm And I Will Fight Again

To that, Tate responded in the post-fight press conference.

“They’re all fair game,” Tate said. “They can all get it, respectfully. They can all come. I expected them to come out of the woodwork so that’s great. I think a fight with Holly a second time would be great. There’s a lot of women in the division. So name them all. I don’t know where I’ll come in the rankings right now, but I’m never one to say I deserve this or I deserve that. I understand I’ve got to continue to climb, but whoever’s name is on that list to get to the top, that’s fine with me. “I’m sure Holly and I — I have no doubt about it — before I retire her and I will fight again.”

With Amanda Nunes still reigning as the 135-pound champion, a rematch between Tate and Holm would certainly be a big fight and could even be a number one contender battle.

We’ll just have to see if the UFC agrees on that.