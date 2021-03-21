Tai Tuivasa Celebrates KO Win With A Backstage Shoey

Whilst UFC Vegas 22 was not the most stacked card in MMA history, fans were treated to another iconic Tai Tuivasa KO stoppage.

‘Bam Bam’ looked as impressive as ever as he brutalized UFC newcomer Harry Hunsucker in the first round. Tuivasa landed heavy debilitating leg kicks early on, which sent Hunsucker staggering. As soon as he saw the opening, Tuivasa lunged in and dropped his opponent. Once Hunsucker hit the ground it was already too late for him, as Tuivasa landed heavy strikes, forcing the ref to step in.

Tuivasa’s pre covid celebration used to be too down a pint of beer out a shoe aptly titled a ‘shoey’. However, Covid protocols stopped him from taking part in the bizarre post-fight ritual whilst still in the octagon.

However, when being interviewed by Megan Olivi behind the scenes, he was finally presented with a beer and shoe. Unsurprisingly the beer handed to him was Modelo, a sponsor of the UFC. The Aussie necked back the whole beer in the UFC stage managers shoe, much to the delight of Olivi.

Tai Tuivasa didn’t call out any particular opponent post-fight. However, he did say that he believes he deserves it should be someone in the top 15 next, but anyone in the heavyweight division can get it. So it may not be that long until we see Tuivasa downing another shoey. Who would you like to see ‘Bam ‘Bam’ up against next?