UFC Vegas 22: Tai Tuivasa Brutally KO’s Harry Hunsucker In The 1st Round (Highlights)

Heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa will take on Harry Hunsucker tonight (Sat., Mar. 20, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hunsucker is stepping in on short notice after Tuivasa’s original opponent was forced to drop out.

Round 1

Tuivasa starts the round with several brutal low kicks. Hunsucker lands a quick flurry. Heavy low kick from Tuivasa knocks Hunsucker off balance. Tuivasa connects with a hook that floors Hunsucker! Tuivasa dives on top and lands ground and pound until Herb Dean is forced to stop the fight.

Official Decision: Tai Tuivasa Wins Via KO in Round 1.

Check the Highlights below:

Inside a minute ⏱ 🇦🇺 @BamBamTuivasa's heavy hands are a thing to be feared! #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/sW0AZVlCb2 — UFC (@ufc) March 21, 2021