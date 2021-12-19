Cub Swanson Overwhelms Darren Elkins For First-Round TKO Win – UFC Vegas 45 Results (Highlights)

A featherweight encounter between Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins is taking place now (Saturday, Dec 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45.

Round 1

Elkins catches Swanson with an overhand right. Swanson starts to throw some jabs. He defends a takedown attempt soon after.Swanson slightly wobbles Elkins with a right with the latter failing with a takedown attempt soon after. Swanson lands a sweet combination that drops Elkins! Swanson goes for the kill and just about slightly catches him with a spinning wheel kick before Herb Dean stops the contest!

Official Result: Cub Swanson defeats Darren Elkins via TKO (R1, 2:12)

