 Skip to Content

Cub Swanson Overwhelms Darren Elkins For First-Round TKO Win – UFC Vegas 45 Results (Highlights)

Swanson made quick work of Elkins to return to the win column on the UFC Vegas 45 main card opener on Saturday night.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Cub Swanson Overwhelms Darren Elkins For First-Round TKO Win – UFC Vegas 45 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

A featherweight encounter between Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins is taking place now (Saturday, Dec 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45.

Round 1

Elkins catches Swanson with an overhand right. Swanson starts to throw some jabs. He defends a takedown attempt soon after.Swanson slightly wobbles Elkins with a right with the latter failing with a takedown attempt soon after. Swanson lands a sweet combination that drops Elkins! Swanson goes for the kill and just about slightly catches him with a spinning wheel kick before Herb Dean stops the contest!

Official Result: Cub Swanson defeats Darren Elkins via TKO (R1, 2:12)

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Woodley Paul Gift
Jake Paul Gifts Tyron Woodley $14K Rolex: 'It's Time For Me To Knock Him Out'
← Read Last Post
Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad Outwrestles Stephen Thompson - UFC Vegas 45 Results (Highlights)
Read Next Post →