Belal Muhammad Outwrestles Stephen Thompson – UFC Vegas 45 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight contest between Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad is taking place now (Saturday, Dec 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45.

Round 1

Thompson with a side kick to the body. Muhammad shoots and partially gets Thompson down, but the latter gets up and stings Muhammad on the separation. Muhammad gets him down soon after. Both fighters just unload on each other with punches. Thompson gets back to his feet but is clinched against the fence. Thompson reverses. Muhammad reverses soon after and gets Thompson down. Thompson is back to his feet but gets taken down. Muhammad takes his back and unloads with punches! They’re not big shots and “Wonderboy” is able to survive the round.

Round 2

Thompson is doing much better this round as he is landing on Muhammad a lot more. However, Muhammad secures another big takedown and is in the half guard. Muhammad is threatening with a kimura while landing elbows to the thighs of Thompson. Muhammad has controlled Thompson for well over three minutes now. Muhammad now looks to end the round with strikes. He lands a couple of elbows before the round comes to an end.

Round 3

Muhammad grabs the body lock right away and looks to take him down once again. He succeeds and lands some strikes. Thompson does well to escape and get to his feet but Muhammad takes him down again soon after. Muhammad controls him in the half guard and continues to land shots. Thompson looks like he has given up. Muhammad ends the fight with some elbows. This should be a clear win for him.

Official Result: Belal Muhammad defeats Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26).

Check out the highlights below:

A personal best 5️⃣th takedown for @BullyB170. We're only a minute and a half into the 2nd round 😳 #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/pticZjMqlY — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021