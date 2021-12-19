Derrick Lewis Puts Chris Daukaus To Sleep, Becomes UFC Knockout Leader – UFC Vegas 45 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight headliner between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus is taking place now (Saturday, Dec 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45.

Round 1

A lot of feeling out in the first minute so far. Daukaus connects with a leg kick. Lewis responds with a straight right soon after. Lewis connects with a leg kick of his own. Both fighters land in the pocket. Daukaus blocks a head kick and follows it up with a couple of leg kicks. Lewis hurts Daukaus and unloads with a flurry of strikes! Daukaus does all he can to defend but ends up going out cold. Lewis ends the calendar year with a huge knockout!

Official Result: Derrick Lewis defeats Chris Daukaus via knockout (R1, 3:36).

