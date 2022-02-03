Sean Strickland Claims He’s Not Homophobic: “I Love Gay Men… Lesbians Not So Much”

Sean Strickland covered all the bases during UFC Vegas 47 media day.

Just a few days out from his main event fight against Jack Hermansson, ‘The Joker’ isn’t the only thing on Strickland’s mind. In fact, there was a multitude of things stuck in the brain of the middleweight contender. Or perhaps, we should say a ‘rainbow’ of things.

Strickland Gives His Thoughts On Gay Men & Lesbians

Now we all know Strickland has found himself in layers of controversy for things he has said in the past. He has been labeled, homophobic, transphobic, sexist and a whole lot more. After months of online heat, Strickland would step up to bat to address his thoughts on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Of course, this would come right after he told a reporter that his haircut was ‘gay’.

“By the way, when I make fun of I f*cking— I love gay men.” Strickland said. “Gay men are awesome. Lesbians? Not so much. Lesbians hate me. Lesbians look at me like the guy that hurt them. I’m not the guy, I’m not your father. “But gay men look at me like they want to f*ck me. I respect that.hey compliment me and they slide in my DMs, I get some Dick pics every now and then. I respect that shit.”

Strickland’s ‘love’ for gay men hasn’t always been clear, especially at this stage of his career. A few months ago, Strickland would make some controversial homophobic remarks on Twitter. He said he would have failed as a father, if his son came out gay, among other things.

Strickland Says He’s Not A ‘Full Lesbian’

Despite his comments on that, Strickland claims he’s not homophobic. He might consider himself quite the opposite with his taste for bisexual women.

“I’m not homophobic.” Strickland stated. “I love bi women too. It’s like one of those things where I’m not full lesbian, but kind of.”