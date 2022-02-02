Sean Strickland Says He’s ‘A F*cking Prostitute For The UFC’

Sean Strickland is making some waves. Not just with his fights, but with his words.

The #7 ranked UFC middleweight contender isn’t worried about making people upset, at least not in his current position. Strickland is one of the most outspoken fighters in the UFC today. He doesn’t hold back, even when there’s a big spotlight on him.

Saying Sh*t

He gets another opportunity to shine this weekend, when he takes on Jack Hermansson in his second main event. A few days ahead of the fight, Strickland is… well, he’s being his usual, controversial self.

“I’m getting to a point where I could say sh*t and not get cut from the UFC. So before it’s like, ‘oh man, I wasn’t good’. Like, I couldn’t say sh*t because Dana White would be like, ‘hey, go f*ck that white trash motherf*cker. Get him out of here. “But now since I’m getting a little bit more like a fan base, people watching me fight, I can say a lot more offensive sh*t. So it was nice.”

The Past

It wasn’t always like this though. It turns out Strickland had a filter before his newfound fame.

“F*ck Yeah man,” Strickland said when asked if he conscious about his words in the past. “Every coach, manager I ever had was like, ‘Sean, shut up!’ They’re not going to sign you like shut up. They don’t want that. They want an image… “Now I’m just going to be the white trash motherf*cker that I am. It’s nice.”

‘Prostitute For The UFC’

Strickland isn’t just going by ‘white trash’. The rising contender also says he’s a prostitute, not for women, but for the UFC… That’s an interesting way to describe your job, Sean.

“I obviously think that I’m a f*cking prostitute for the UFC. So it’s like they gave me money, but I’m not going to sit here and wear a suit and think I’m anything other than just a dog fighter. We’re locked in the cage, we punch each other in the face. We try to kill each other. We make somebody millions and we get paid fractions of that. “I’m not hating.” Strickland added. “I love my job. I love what I get paid. But come on now, we’re not doing anything special. You guys watch this. We’re like a fucking circus. We’re like pornography. It’s something you like, something you want to jerk off to you, but you don’t necessarily want to do.”

Well, that’s one way to put it. Thanks for the input, Mr. Strickland.