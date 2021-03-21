Khabib Nurmagomedov Illegally Streams Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland Fight Next To Dana White

Little did UFC president Dana White know that an illegal streamer was next to him the whole time in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The now-retired, former lightweight champion was sitting cageside along with White for UFC Vegas 22 last night at the Apex facility.

The main event saw Derek Brunson comfortably outpoint Kevin Holland over five rounds by effectively utilizing his wrestling throughout.

Holland — as usual — kept talking throughout the fight but even more so in between rounds where he was talking to Nurmagomedov and asking for advice.

Nurmagomedov could only laugh as he was recording Holland on Instagram Live and repeatedly told him to focus on the fight.

Nurmagomedov An Illegal Streamer?

However, that wasn’t the only thing Nurmagomedov was streaming. He effectively streamed the whole fight on his Instagram as well.

As we know, White has been very vocal about catching and punishing streamers who illegally stream UFC pay-per-views.

While this was a Fight Night event, it’s still illegal streaming nonetheless as Twitter reacted.

Khabib is just streaming the fight on his instagram live for free. Dana is gonna be big mad 😂😂😂 #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/E3L4jdY6eE — Proper Vegetables (@ProperVeggies) March 21, 2021

This is next level genius by Dana White. He’s letting Khabib stream the entire #UFCVegas22 main event. Now Dana will threaten to sue Khabib for everything he is worth unless he fights rematches McGregor. 3D chess move. pic.twitter.com/R5M5CAKAqm — Handsome Belichick (@guru_scout) March 21, 2021

Can we talk about khabib illegally streaming infront of Dana 😂 pic.twitter.com/J3JatzFOhb — whodatt (@whodatt249) March 21, 2021

Khabib streaming UFC fights live on his IG while sitting next to Dana White has to be the biggest flex ever in the history of the organization. — Sambomaster (@Sambomaster00) March 21, 2021

Then again, what can White really say to Nurmagomedov?