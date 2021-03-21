 Skip to Content

Khabib Nurmagomedov Illegally Streams Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland Fight Next To Dana White

The now-retired former lightweight champion was cageside along with White at UFC Vegas 22 last night.

Little did UFC president Dana White know that an illegal streamer was next to him the whole time in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The now-retired, former lightweight champion was sitting cageside along with White for UFC Vegas 22 last night at the Apex facility.

The main event saw Derek Brunson comfortably outpoint Kevin Holland over five rounds by effectively utilizing his wrestling throughout.

Holland — as usual — kept talking throughout the fight but even more so in between rounds where he was talking to Nurmagomedov and asking for advice.

Nurmagomedov could only laugh as he was recording Holland on Instagram Live and repeatedly told him to focus on the fight.

Nurmagomedov An Illegal Streamer?

However, that wasn’t the only thing Nurmagomedov was streaming. He effectively streamed the whole fight on his Instagram as well.

As we know, White has been very vocal about catching and punishing streamers who illegally stream UFC pay-per-views.

While this was a Fight Night event, it’s still illegal streaming nonetheless as Twitter reacted.

Then again, what can White really say to Nurmagomedov?

