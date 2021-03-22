Kevin Holland “Never Gonna Stop Talking” Despite Loss to Derek Brunson, Considers Move to Welterweight

A plethora of narratives was created after Kevin Holland’s loss to Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. Was the spotlight too big of a moment for the surging contender? Furthermore, did Holland lose focus due to his trademark “big mouth” labeled by Dana White? After the fight, Holland responded to his critics when it comes to talking to his opponents inside of the cage.

UFC Vegas 22

From the moment of weigh-ins until the final bell to signal the end of the 5th round, Holland never stopped talking to Brunson. While standing, against the fence, or on his back. Kevin continued to speak to Brunson, as well as Khabib Nurmagomedov who was in attendance for the fight. Ultimately, Brunson was able to use takedowns often and early to neutralize the standup of Holland, winning the fight by unanimous decision.

As fans watch from home, the narrative seemed to revolve around Holland’s excessive talking. To some, it showed a lack of focus or respect for his opponent. For others, the middleweight is simply being himself and just so happened to lose in the process.

Holland on Loss and Talking During Fights

After the fight, Brunson took to social media to share his opinion on fans that don’t like his talkative nature.

“Never going to stop talking,” Holland said on social media. “If you guys don’t f*cking like it, deuces. … I’m gonna be me till I die never said I wanted to be the champ I said I wanted to have a good time and that I did on to the next.”

“Yes I will talk yes I will have fun but winning is a sh*t load of fun as well,” Holland posted another follow-up post on Instagram. “I definitely hate letting you guys down so fighting smarter improving position and avoiding being taken down I’ll get back to work within the week”

Possible Move to Welterweight

However, one change that Kevin considered is a change in the weight class. And while he’s stated previously that he would move down to welterweight, more than likely it was the ease of Brunson’s ability to take him down to fuel the decision. Of course, the cut wouldn’t be easy. But, Holland revealed his plan for the change in weight to media.

Holland says he'd like to get with a nutritionist and try 170, which is kind of interesting. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 21, 2021

“Holland says he’d like to get with a nutritionist and try 170, which is kind of interesting,” said Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Should Kevin Holland change weight classes and move down to welterweight? Also, would fans like to see him tone down the conversation during fights?