UFC Vegas 22 Weigh-Ins: Derek Brunson, Kevin Holland Make Weight For Middleweight Main Event, One Fighter Collapses

The premiere mixed marital arts organization in the world rolls on, with this weekend’s UFC Vegas 22: Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland. This is the results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

This weekend’s UFC event sees the promotion return to the new mecca of fighting, Las Vegas, Nevada. This time around, the main event sees middleweight mainstay Derek Brunson look to break the five-fight winning streak of hot rising prospect Kevin Holland.

In the co-main event, Gregor Gillespie returns from more than a year away, looking to rebound from his first pro loss by taking on rising Oceanic star Brad Riddell. All the way through, this is a card littered with some hidden gems, and up and coming potential contenders.

UFC Vegas 22 Weigh-In Results

Before competing on Saturday night, the fighters took to the scales on Friday to make weight. 24 fighters looked to hit their marks on the scale, and one of these fighters missed the mark.

Jesse Strader came in 1.5lb over the bantamweight limit for his bout with Montel Jackson. He is not going to try cutting the additional weight, likely forfeiting 20% of his purse.

Additionally, Julija Stoliarenko attempted to make weight for her bout with Julia Avila. However upon stepping on the scales, she lost balance and appeared to pass out. While she did make weight, she did collapse again, before being taken out on a stretcher. The UFC has since announced that this bout was canceled.

Below are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 22:

Main Card (ESPN+, 10pm EST (7pm PST)

Derek Brunson (186lb) vs Kevin Hollad (183lb)

Gregor Gillespie (155.5lb) vs Brad Riddell (155.5lb)

Cheyanne Buys (116lb) vs Montserrat Ruiz (115lb)

Adrian Yanez (135lb) vs Gustavo Lopes (136lb)

Song Kenan (171lb) vs Max Griffin (170.5lb)

Tai Tuivasa (264.5lb) vs Harry Hunsucker (249lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Marion Reneau (136lb) vs Macy Chiasson (136lb)

Leonardo Santos (155.5lb) vs Grant Dawson (156lb)

Trevin Giles (185.5lb) vs Roman Dolidza (185lb)

Montel Jackson (136lb) vs Jesse Strader (137.5lb)

Bruno Silva (126lb) vs JP Buys (126lb)

Julia Avila (135.5lb) vs Julija Stoliarenko ( 135.5 )

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ = 186lbs@DerekBrunson makes the scales and is ready to stop another hype train at #UFCVegas22 👊 pic.twitter.com/InyR97gjMM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 19, 2021

⚖️ = 183lbs@Trailblaze2Top makes weight for the first time in 2021!#UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/2D1PqEzRlB — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 19, 2021

⚖️ = 155.5lbs After nearly 18 months away Gregor Gillespie is first to the scales. Looking to get back in the W column 👊 pic.twitter.com/hcv3sERb07 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 19, 2021

⚖️ = 155.5lbs The other half of the #UFCVegas22 co-main event, Brad Riddell makes weight 👊 pic.twitter.com/f1GFXQfqex — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 19, 2021

Julija Stoliarenko just fainted on the scale #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/3PjNMUGxFf — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 19, 2021

Was able to weigh in – 135.5 lbs but not stand after, scary site #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/VhaBmZ9SWD — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 19, 2021