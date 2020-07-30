Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic has one of the biggest fights of his career coming up, when he faces Daniel Cormier for the third time. Ahead of this pivotal matchup though, he is still working his day job.

By all accounts, there is no reason for the two-time heavyweight champ Miocic to still be working as a Cleveland firefighter. However he has made it clear that this is still something he is passionate about, making it just as big of a part of his identity as fighting. Even after winning his heavyweight strap, he still maintained his full time schedule at the fire department.

Stipe Miocic Is Still Working Shifts Ahead Of UFC 252

In just a few week’s time, Stipe Miocic will be looking to defend his title in a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier. The two are 1-1, with Stipe recapturing the belt that he lost to DC in their first meeting. Now the two will be looking to settle their beef, and essentially determine the best heavyweight in UFC history.

With that in mind, most fighters would be dialing things in, two weeks out from their fight, only focusing on the task at hand. However according to Stipe’s fire captain, when speaking with Marc Raimondi, that is not the case for Miocic. Apparently the heavyweight champ is still working his regular shifts as a firefighter, despite the fact that UFC 252 is only two weeks away.

“Had a chat today with Stipe Miocic’s fire captain, Ken Papesh. I asked him when Miocic’s last shift was at the firehouse before UFC 252. His answer: “What do you mean? He’s working tomorrow night.””

There is no denying the work ethic that Stipe Miocic has. Given how challenging the shifts of a firefighter typically are, he would definitely not be blamed if he needed to take some time off before UFC 252. Nevertheless he seems intent on following through on his responsibilities all the way until the fight.