The next UFC Pay-Per-View event features a third heavyweight clash between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. According to Dana White, there is a lot at stake for the winner of this fight.

When DC knocked out Miocic back in 2018, becoming the second ever UFC champ-champ, he shocked the world. After defending that title, and vacating his second belt, the two would finally rematch. This second fight would last much longer, seeing Cormier start off strong, before Stipe regrouped and finished DC with a combination of body and head strikes, regaining his title.

Dana White Says Miocic vs Cormier 3 Winner Is Heavyweight GOAT

The general consensus is that the best heavyweight to ever fight in the UFC is either Daniel Cormier or Stipe Miocic. The two will be facing off again at UFC 252, this August, to settle their rivalry. Ahead of this bout Dana White told ESPN that he agrees that the discussion of best UFC heavyweight comes down to these two, and says that whoever wins the fight next month will get those honors.

“The truth is, going into this fight, with all the hype, one of these two that wins the fight, definitely goes down as the best heavyweight in UFC history,” White said. “They’re both candidates, you know what I mean? If you look at what Stipe has accomplished, and Cormier, in two different weight classes, what this guy has accomplished. He’s one of the greatest of all time.”

This is certainly a bold proclamation from Dana White, but it feels like a good one to make. Miocic holds the most title defenses in the division’s history and was able to recapture the belt. As for Cormier, he left the division in his prime, but the only two loses in his career are to Jon Jones at 205lb, and the rematch with Stipe.

Who do you think will win the main event for UFC 252, on August 15th?