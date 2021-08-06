Wrestler Gable Steveson Scores Last Second Comeback To Win Gold At Tokyo Games

Heading into the Tokyo Games, Gable Steveson was already considered one of the top prospects in Olympic wrestling. However after his last second comeback to win gold, it is clear that he is the real deal.

At just 21 years old, Steveson was thought to be a bit too green to be successful at the 2020 Olympics, but those close to the sport spoke on his skills as a reason why he was someone to watch. He proved those supporters right, as he won three straight matches with complete shutouts, to advance to the final match in the heavyweight division.

Taking on three-time World champion Geno Petriashvili from the country of Georgia, Gable got an early lead, before Geno came back with a takedown and two turns on the mat. With the American down 8-7 and just six seconds remaining, Gable was able to secure Geno’s back and score a takedown, to win the gold with less than a second remaining.

Check out the video below, courtesy of the Team USA Twitter page:

Gable Steveson To MMA?

With Gable Steveson just being 21 years old, fans have speculated if a move to MMA could be in the cards for this Olympic wrestling phenom. After all, he has at least a small tie to the sport, having signed a likeness contract with MMA manager Dave Martin.

This was something that fellow Olympic wrestler turned MMA fighter Ben Askren called for too, with a post to his social media. He says that with the proper time to prepare and learn other aspects of the sport, Gable would be unstoppable.

“Give Gable Steveson 18 months training MMA and tell me who on earth is beating him? Freaking NO ONE” Askren wrote.

Given that Gable Steveson did not even surrender a point until the gold medal match, and considering how young he is, it is likely that he will want to do at least one more Olympic cycle before even considering MMA. That said, if the turn ever comes, it will something spectacular to see.