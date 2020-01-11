(Video) Brock Lesnar Practices Wrestling With Gable Steveson

Lesnar Training With Steveson At Alma Mater

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar may be retired from mixed martial arts, but that doesn’t mean he has completely stopped training in the sport.

On Friday, Lesnar — currently contracted to the WWE — spent time at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota and trained his wrestling with sophomore Gable Steveson.

Footage was shared by the Big Ten Network after Steveson shared images of themselves posing afterward.

Lesnar, of course, has extensive experience in wrestling. The 42-year-old wrestled at Minnesota in his junior and senior years. In addition, he compiled a 106-5 record over a four-year wrestling career where he became a two-time All-American and won the 2000 NCAA Division-1 championship.

The WWE star was expected to return to the UFC last year in a one-off to challenge then heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the title. However, it never came to fruition with some reports claiming it was due to Lesnar wanting a flat fee given the new pay-per-view model.

As it stands, it seems highly unlikely that Lesnar will ever return to UFC competition.