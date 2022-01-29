Sergei Kharitonov Ground And Pounds Tyrone Spong For TKO Victory – Eagle FC 44 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight main event between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov is taking place now (Friday, Jan. 28, 2021) at Eagle FC 44.

Round 1

Kharitonov opens up with some jabs. Spong responds with a big inside leg kick. He follows it up with another one before connecting with a switch kick to the body. Spong kicks but slips and Kharitonov ends up on top. The Russian attempts a bulldog choke from the top before transitioning to full mount. Spong looks to be on his way to his feet but Kharitonov pushes him down and remains on top. Kharitonov looks to get the crucifix but Spong is doing well to keep it to full mount. Kharitonov postures up and starts to land ground and pound. However, he is unable to land serious damage on Spong who manages to survive the round.

Round 2

Kharitonov shoots early but Spong defends it. Kharitonov starts to establish a jab. Spong is getting backed up but is landing occasional body kicks and leg kicks. Spong rips to the body. Kharitonov catches a kick and takes Spong down again. Kharitonov mounts him again with just over two minutes remaining. Kharitonov traps the left arm and lands ground and pound until the referee stops it!

Official Result: Sergei Kharitonov defeats Tyrone Spong via TKO (R2, 2:55).

Check out the highlights below:

Short elbow from Kharitonov cuts Spong open early! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/fLa4hWdjyY — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

After some back and forth on the feet, Kharitonov with another takedown here in round 2! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/xVl6UUI9CZ — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

The Paratrooper drops HAMMERS on Spong and finishes him in round 2! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/4KwK0CO6eS — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022