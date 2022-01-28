Eagle FC 44: How To Watch, Start Time, Full Bout Order

Eagle FC is making its U.S. debut tonight.

The Eagle Has Landed

Khabib Nurmagomedov has brought his very own organization to American soil as he promotes Eagle FC 44 this week. The action takes place in beautiful Miami, Florida.

Who’s Fighting?

The former UFC Champion has lined up a 10-fight card full of notable names for fans to watch from all around the world. Before we explain how to watch the event, here is how all of the fights stack up.

In the headliner, heavy hitters will collide. Tyrone Spong is set to fight 42-fight veteran Serghei Kharitonov in the main event. Co-headlining will be the returning Rashad Evans. The former UFC Champion is coming out of a nearly five-year retirement to face fierce finisher Gabriel Checco.

Also on the card is a bout between former UFC fighters Ray Borg and Cody Gibson.

Bout Order

Here is the full bout order, from the first prelim to the main event:

How To Watch?

Now that you know who’s fighting, you may now ask, ‘how can I watch?’ We got you covered.

There’s two ways in which you can watch Eagle FC 44. One is downloading the FLXCast app. Luckily for your wallet, you can watch the action live and free. You can find the FLXCast app on your TV with Amazon Fire TV or Roku. You can also access the program through your computer using Chrome OS, MacOS or Windows. For mobile devices, you should be able to find it on your app store.

You can also watch it live on EagleFC.com

Start Time?

Have access to it? Great! Now set your calendar or clock or whatever you got to these start times.

The prelims of the card begin at 6pm ET, 3pm PT. In the U.K.? Tune in at 11pm GMT.