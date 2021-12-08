Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva vs. Tyrone Spong Headlines First Eagle FC Event In The U.S.

Antonio Silva’s next fight is booked — and it’s far from an easy one.

‘Bigfoot’ will take on renowned kickboxer and undefeated MMA fighter Tyrone Spong at the upcoming Eagle FC 44 event taking place January 28 in Miami, Florida.

The contest will headline the event. It was first reported by ESPN.

It will not be an easy task whatsoever for Silva, who has struggled to return to the win column since departing the UFC in 2016. He has lost nine of his last 11 outings in MMA including three defeats in his post-UFC career.

He also suffered knockout defeats in his ventures into the kickboxing and bare knuckle boxing world. His chances don’t look too hot against Spong.

Spong is an accomplished striker with over 100 wins in kickboxing as well as a 14-0 record in boxing. Not to mention, he’s also 2-0 in MMA though his last contest was all the way back in 2013.

Rashad Evans Also Features On Eagle FC Card

That’s not all from Eagle FC.

In addition, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will come out of retirement to compete again. Evans retired in 2018 following a knockout defeat to Anthony Smith. It put him on a five-fight losing streak.

Evans has no opponent as of now, but is expected to compete at 205 pounds.

Although Eagle FC has been around, this will be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion’s first foray into the United States.

Here’s how the Eagle FC 44 card looks as of now:

Antonio Silva vs. Tyrone Spong

Rashad Evans vs. TBA

Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson