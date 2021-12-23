Rashad Evans Gets An Opponent For Eagle FC Event On Jan. 28

Eagle FC officials needed to find an opponent for Rashad Evans and it didn’t take them long to do so.

Evans, a UFC Hall of Famer, will be coming out of retirement on Jan. 28. He’ll throw down at the Eagle FC event in Miami, Florida. The action will be held inside the FLX Arena, not to be confused with the FTX Arena.

Rashad Evans vs. Gabriel Checco Set

ESPN reports that Eagle FC has found an opponent for Rashad Evans. His name is Gabriel Checco. The man known as “Zangief” has a pro MMA record of 12-5 according to Tapology. His most recent pro bout took place back in October when he stopped Simon Marini in the first round.

Evans hasn’t competed since June 2018 when he was knocked out by Anthony Smith at UFC 225. At the time, many agreed that “Suga’s” best days were behind him and it was the right move to hang up his gloves. Evans hasn’t won a fight since Nov. 2013.

The main event of Eagle FC’s Jan. 28 show will feature heavyweight action. Kickboxing sensation Tyrone Spong will collide with Sergei Kharitonov. Spong was initially expected to go one-on-one with “Bigfoot” Silva. That plan has changed and now Kharitonov will take that spot.

Silva told MMAFighting that he didn’t know why he was removed from the card. This prompted Eagle FC to issue a statement saying that “Bigfoot” was medically unfit to compete.