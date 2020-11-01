We many not have seen the last of Anderson Silva.

Silva took on Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout that headlined UFC Vegas 12 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Despite what was a competitive fight for the first two rounds with many scoring both frames to Silva, the Brazilian was eventually dropped in the third and fourth round by Hall en route to getting finished via TKO.

Given that Silva hinted this was “probably” his last fight in the UFC, it was a sad and emotional way for him to depart the promotion as Hall apologized to him later on for finishing him.

Silva: Let’s See If This Is The Last Fight

However, it was never clear if this would be Silva’s last fight with the UFC or in mixed martial arts as a whole.

And in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, “The Spider” refused to call this fight his last in the sport — even if he did say it was his “final day” with the UFC.

“I don’t know,” Silva said when asked if it was his last appearance in a mixed martial arts cage. “First, I go back home. I see with my team, everything, and let’s go see. “Because it’s tough to say, ‘it’s my last or not’ because this is my air. This is what I do for my entire life and with my heart. Let’s go see.”

There’s certainly no shortage of suitors if Silva decides to keep fighting for other promotions.

If this was Silva’s last fight in the sport, however, he will go down as one of the pioneers of the sport, one of the most entertaining fighters of all time and certainly one of the greatest fighters of all time.