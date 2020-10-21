Before, it was hinted that Anderson Silva would have his last fight inside of the octagon against Uriah Hall at UFC on ESPN+ 39. Now, Silva himself has confirmed that the matchup will definitely be his last. In the past, UFC President Dana White billed the event as Silva’s last fight. Now, a sad, yet mentally prepared Silva has confirmed the retirement news in his latest interview.

Anderson Silva Confirms Retirement

Silva will take on Uriah Hall at a UFC event scheduled to take place on Halloween. As excited as fans have been for the match, there’s a sadness looming in the background. The 45-year-old Brazillian legend is known as one of the greatest and exciting fighters of all-time. However, in a recent interview, he announced that the fight vs Hall would be his last.

“This is the last fight,” confirmed Anderson. “For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC.” “I think (I’ll miss) the training (the most),” Silva said. “Preparing my mind, preparing my body. This I think is most important and I feel sad because I don’t have this anymore. This is the last one.”

Leaving a Legacy

Silva will walk into the octagon with a professional record of 34 wins and 10 losses. However, most will remember Silva for his legendary Middleweight 10 title defenses streak which spanned from 2006 to 2012.

Since then, Anderson has had unfortunate ups and downs as he aged in the sport. With 1 win and 4 losses in his last five fights, many believe that Silva is choosing the correct time to end his career.

Regardless of the outcome against Uriah Hall, Anderson has cemented his career as Hall of Fame worthy. As well as being one of the most exciting performers in Octagon history.