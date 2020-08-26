It was suggested that after Anderson Silva faces Uriah Hall, he may retire. Now it has been confirmed that this will indeed be the case.

At 45 years of age, Silva has had a rough go of it for the latter parts of his career. Going 1-6 (1NC) since 2013, he has not been able to recapture the magic that left him with the longest title reign in UFC history. Although to many, he is still the greatest fighter of all time, there is no denying that the end is near for the lengthy career of the Spider. This was compounded when Dana White revealed that they were booking him to fight Uriah Hall, on October 31st. While announcing this fight, White explained that this was not the last fight on Anderson’s contract, but that his management said it could potentially be his final fight.

Dana White Confirms Anderson Silva Is Retiring

It would appear that this indeed will be the final fight of the Brazilian’s legendary career. Speaking with media after the most recent edition of the Contender Series, Dana White was asked if there was any confirmation on if Anderson Silva would retire after facing Hall. He was very direct in his response, confirming that this will be Anderson’s last time stepping inside the Octagon.

“Yes, it will be his last fight,” White said. “Yeah, it’s his last fight.”

The career of Anderson Silva has been one of major highs and major lows. From his insane title run full of crazy highlights, to his horrendous leg injury, struggles with USADA, and the lackluster latter years of his career, it has been a wild ride. Retirements in MMA are never certain, but if he truly does walk away after facing Uriah Hall, then he will have done so after one of the craziest tenures of all time.