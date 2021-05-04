Valentina Shevchenko in No Rush for Amanda Nunes Trilogy, Believes Fight Will Happen Eventually

Valentina Shevchenko is sure that in due time, a trilogy with Amanda Nunes is bound to happen. For now, there’s no pressure to make the fight. But if Valentina keeps cleaning out the Flyweight division, there will be no denying the contest, as it’ll be the only one that makes sense.

Shevchenko on a Trilogy Fight Against Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko looks unstoppable inside of the UFC octagon. However, UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes seems to be her kryptonite, which isn’t bad considering that Nunes is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Despite Valentina coming up short in her efforts against Nunes, she believes that a trilogy fight against Amanda will happen as long as they both continue their dominance.

VIDEO: Valentina Shevchenko believes Amanda Nunes trilogy is inevitable: ‘I just feel it’s going to happen’ (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/lzXfAMfPky pic.twitter.com/gtXqBSwTje — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 3, 2021

“I just feel it’s going to happen. Without putting all this pressure to someone, Ok, let’s do it now. It’s like everything good in a good time. That’s why it’s going to happen, I know for sure,” said Valentina to MMA Fighting. “Probably when time is perfect time for this fight. It’s going to happen. It’s like I cannot force someone like OK, let’s go fight me. If someone don’t want to fight, to have this fight, no one can force no one,” Shevchenko said. “Why I’m feeling like I’m not rushing or doing much of this stuff, I just feel it’s going to happen without extra power. Because as I say every time, if we continue successfully in our own weight class divisions, it’s going to be just only one fight that makes sense.”

Shevchenko vs. Nunes History

Currently, Nunes is the only fighter to defeat Valentina in her UFC career. During their first fight at UFC 196, viewers would more than likely agree that Nunes convincingly won the bout. However, during their rematch at UFC 215, the scorecards were much closer, and Nunes squeaked out a split decision victory. In the opinion of many fans, Shevchenko was robbed of a win. Nonetheless, Shevchenko rocks a 10-2 record inside the UFC octagon, with both losses to the Lioness.

How well do fans believe Valentina would do in a trilogy fight against Nunes? Could she finally get a win over the double champion?