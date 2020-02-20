Report: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanne Calderwood Title Fight In Works For UFC 251 

Shevchenko To Make Her Fourth Title Defense Against Calderwood On June 6th

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko recently made her third title defense at UFC 247, where she put on a striking clinic en route to a third-round TKO finish against Katlyn Chookagian.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Shevchenko will make her fourth title defense against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251 PPV on June 6th.

Breaking: Valentina Shevchenko’s ( @BulletValentina ) next title defense will come against Joanne Calderwood ( @DRkneevil ) at UFC 251 on June 6. Both sides have agreed to the fight, per sources.

Breaking: Valentina Shevchenko’s (@BulletValentina) next title defense will come against Joanne Calderwood (@DRkneevil) at UFC 251 on June 6. Both sides have agreed to the fight, per sources. More details coming to ESPN shortly. pic.twitter.com/PkjiYdnn0D — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 20, 2020

Calderwood made her UFC debut back in 2014 has since amassed 6-4 inside the Octagon.

‘Bullet” has been an absolute monster at 125-pound winning five straight in a row, which includes capturing of flyweight title after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in 2018.

Who ya got?