Jake Collier Taps Out Chase Sherman In Round 1 – UFC Vegas 46 Results (Highlights)

Heavyweights Jake Collier and Chase Sherman collide in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 46.

Round 1:

Jake Collirer lands a nasty right hand on Chase Sherman. The two trade in the pocket in the first minute. The two throw composed chaos, both landing strikes in the metaphorical phonebooth. Sherman trips and Collier gets full mount. Collier chips away with punches. He opened a cut on top of Sherman’s head.

Sherman gives him his back and Collier attempts a rear-naked choke. After a few seconds of squeezing, Collier submits Sherman.

Official result: Jake Collier defeats Chase Sherman via submission (rear-naked choke) (R1 2:26)

