Parker Porter Pours It On Chase Sherman, Wins Decision – UFC Vegas 34 Results (Highlights)

Heavy hitters collide! Heavyweight prospect Chase Sherman and Parker Porter take each other on at UFC Vegas 34 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday ( August 21, 2021) night.

Round 1:

Parker Porter starts off the round with leg kicks to Sherman. The two trade quick shots on the feet. Porter treads on Sherman whose counters are powerful and precise. Sherman’s head movement is on point as he evades great shots from Porter. Porter chops the legs of Sherman, which limits the mobility of ‘The Vanilla Gorilla.’

Sherman throws a front kick and trips, falling to his feet. Porter takes advantage following to overtake him on the ground. Porter goes to work right away, attempting a kimura. The submission would be defended, but Porter would wear on his opponent with ground and pound, advancing positions. Elbow after elbow, Porter crushes Sherman’s face to end the round.

Round 2:

Porter pours it on to begin the round, throwing haymakers right off the bat. Porter continues to slug it out, hurting Sherman on the feet. Sherman would survive, maintaining his composure on the feet. Sherman would stand his ground and work his offense. Porter goes for a takedown which is easily defended by Sherman. After a few more seconds in the stand-up, Porter would go for another one which was also neutralized by Sherman.

The two continue to swing in the phone booth. A tired Porter begins to get a bit sloppy with his striking, but make no mistake, both of the heavyweights are drained of energy. Despite this, the fighters swing it out to end off the round.

Round 3:

A second wind gusts for Porter. Porter puts it out, trying to take out Sherman. The early exchange would lead to another takedown attempt, which Sherman denied. The fatiguing fighters continue to go through the trenches, strike after strike. Porter ducks under looking for another takedown… which would never come. Sherman hurts Porter with some cutting calf kicks. Sherman jabs up and bloodies the nose of Porter.

The fight is delayed for a minute because of a groin strike to Sherman. Time in, with 60 seconds to go on the clock. The last exchanges were an all-out slug fest to finish off the heavyweight fight. It goes the distance.

Official result: Parker Porter defeats Chase Sherman via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out the highlights below: