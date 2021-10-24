Celebrity MMA And More On The Sunday Rumor Mill

You have already heard of celebrity boxing, now get ready for celebrity MMA!

A new genre of mixed martial arts is rumored to be introduced into events in 2022. Along with this new style of MMA coming next year comes the targeted returns of several fighters.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins, and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this incredible week.

The concept of Celebrity MMA, while not official, is in the works to be welcomed to the cage starting in 2022, per sources. The promotion bringing this spectacle-based form of MMA is rumored to be produced by BKFC President David Feldman, who has tried his hand in many ventures of fighting such as bare knuckle boxing, celebrity boxing and bare knuckle MMA. It would not be a strange scenario to see Feldman open the door to influencers to try MMA. The minds behind Celebrity MMA are planning on revealing the new spectacle soon.

UFC Heavyweight Chase Sherman is expected to return on January 15th. He will kick things off in the first UFC event of 2021. Contracts have been signed, per sources. His opponent has not been revealed to us as of yet.

Arnold Allen was rumored to fight Josh Emmett at UFC 269 (Dec. 11). However, an alleged injury kept Allen from making a quick return. Emmett will now fight Dan Ige.

Former Bellator Champion Juan Archuleta is targeted to return in January. Due to Bellator supposedly not offering him any fights, Archuleta is rumored to take fight offers at his home weight class at 135lbs, or jump up to 145, 155 or possibly even 170.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.