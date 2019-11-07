Sergio Pettis Details Move To Bellator: ‘The Vibe Just Felt Right’

Sergio Pettis Explains How Scary Free Agency Was

Sergio Pettis recently made the move from the UFC, to Bellator. Now he explains why he made the decision, and how terrified he was.

Pettis more or less grew up in the UFC. As the younger brother of a former champion, he was expected to have similar success. However, after fighting out his contract with a win over Tyson Nam, he decided it was time for a change. Therefore, he decided to sign with Bellator.

Following the process of testing free agency, Sergio Pettis explained why he decided to make the move. In a recent interview, he explained his mindset during the whole thing, and why he ultimately settled with Bellator.

“I’ll always have love for the UFC. I loved growing up there, but sometimes when you grow up you’ve got to leave home and live other places. I feel like the Bellator division is deep. I’m a scuba diver out here exploring new waters. I’m going for gold.”

Additionally, Pettis explains that he was terrified during the ordeal.

“I took time to be a free agent, which was honestly scary a little bit. I was scared, and I didn’t want to leave the UFC and jobless out here. didn’t know what opportunities were going to present themselves. … I was terrified. I was like, ‘I don’t want to be jobless, I don’t want to leave the UFC.'”

Nevertheless, Pettis explains that he has no hard feelings to the UFC.

“It was an offer I didn’t want to refuse, and the vibe just felt right. This was the right decision to make looking back now. For a little bit, I was scared to leave the UFC because I grew up there. It was like, ‘Damn, man. I feel like I’m leaving home.’ I had to do this for me and my future. I’m excited. I’m excited to go out there and put on the performance that I’m capable of doing. Nothing changes, just the organization.”

However it is worth noting that the uncertainty of the UFC’s Flyweight division also contributed to this decision from Pettis.

“The uncertainty was what scared me. I was high up in that division. All of a sudden, it just completely disintegrated. I’m like, ‘Dang, I don’t want to deal with that again.’ That really put me in a dark place. This is the right opportunity and was the right decision to make.”

It is not yet known when Sergio Pettis will make his Bellator debut. Although he is very excited for that moment, and says it should be pretty soon.