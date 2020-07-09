In perhaps the strangest career move in history, Sean Wheelock will be doing commentary work, and it is not for Bellator. Moving forward, he will be providing play-by-play for adult webcams.

Sports commentator Sean Wheelock has lent his voice talents to many causes over the years. Not only did he spend half a decade working for Bellator, but he has also done work for UFC Fight Pass, M-1, and even working for soccer clubs. In fact, his efforts and knowledge of sports has even led him to be appointed to the Kansas Athletic Commission, as a Commissioner.

Sean Wheelock Uses His Voice To Help The Blind

Now it seems that Sean Wheelock will be lending his play-by-play skills to a different type of activity. According to a press release, he will be working for adult webcam website ImLive.com. His role will be to provide commentary for cam shows, in order to provide an inclusive experience for the visually impaired.

“ImLive.com, offering the largest variety of adult webcam experiences, announced today the launch of ImLive4TheBlind, a website dedicated to providing the visually impaired the live camming experience that millions around the world currently enjoy. The live sessions will be commentated on by a sports broadcaster giving the play-by-play on what’s going down so that the user can properly visualize what’s happening on the screen in front of them. “Adult entertainment for the visually impaired has been severely lacking over the years, particularly in the live camming arena, and ImLive4TheBlind is happy to provide this service to an underserved community,” said Adrian Stoneman, VP of ImLive. “There’s no reason why a blind person should not be able to experience the arousal and gratification that can come with a live cam session. Our broadcasters are professionals who know how to build anticipation and can create a clear picture for users in real-time.”

The same release also had a statement from Sean Wheelock who emphasized that he was excited to be able to help people experience things they would not normally be able to. This is certainly a unique thing, but as long as he is happy doing what he is doing, that is all that matters.