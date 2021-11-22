Sean Strickland Dismisses Darren Till, Has Two Other Names In Mind

Sean Strickland is aware of Darren Till’s desire to fight him but he has other plans.

Strickland and Till have exchanged pleasantries in the past. During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Till told Michael Bisping that he even approached Strickland and told him he’d like to fight him just because he knows it’ll be a barn burner. Till went as far as to say the UFC offered him the fight.

Sean Strickland Eyes Costa & Hermansson, Not Till

Sean Strickland took to his Twitter account to let everyone know that not only did he get the boot on Instagram but he also won’t be fighting Darren Till next.

Instagram blocked me, joked about a pedophile dying and I guess they didn't like it lol!!!! Anyways I'm not fighting Darren Till. I want Costa and if Costa can't put down the wine and cookies I want Jack. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 21, 2021

Strickland was scheduled to compete earlier this month. He was going to meet former UFC and Strikeforce Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 268 in New York City. The bout got scrapped when Rockhold was removed due to an injury.

Paulo Costa took a lot of flak for his weigh-in debacle ahead of his clash with Marvin Vettori. That seemed to be all but forgotten, at least for a moment, as his bout with Vettori was a five-round thriller. Vettori ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

As for Hermansson, he’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan. Hermansson is ranked number six on the official UFC Middleweight rankings, just one spot below Costa and one spot ahead of Strickland.