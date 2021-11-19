Darren Till Says UFC Offered Him Sean Strickland Fight

Darren Till claims the UFC offered him a fight with Sean Strickland and he’s all for it.

Till is hoping to rebound after a disappointing performance against Derek Brunson back in September. Till had no answer for Brunson’s grappling and was submitted in the third round via rear-naked choke.

Darren Till vs. Sean Strickland Next?

Strickland was scheduled to take on former UFC and Strikeforce Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 268 in New York City. Rockhold pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

Now that Rockhold is off the table, it leaves the door open for other 185-pounders to meet Strickland. Appearing on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Darren Till said the UFC threw out Strickland as an option for him to fight next.

“They were like, ‘So, who do you want to fight?’ I said, ‘Well, Jared Cannonier’s a good one.’ They’re like, ‘Oh really? Jared already?’ I was like, ‘Yeah of course,’ but there was a few options they threw out to me. One fighter I really liked was Sean Strickland, they offered him as well. I actually said to Sean, cause I’ve seen him a few times, I said, ‘Sean, if you wanna get it on at some point mate, let’s do it cause I think you’re a good fighter, I think I’d be a good fight.'”

Till Speaks On Brunson Loss & Staying In Las Vegas

Following the defeat to Brunson, Till stood in Las Vegas for three months. He explained why.

“I’m good mate. You know I stayed in Vegas after the fight, Mike. I just wanted to have a little bit of alone time and a little bit of a different change of scenery and train [under] different circumstances. But mate, I’m good. Listen, loss is a part of life and you have to take them losses and that was a tough loss to take. No disrespect to Derek, he was the better man on the night but I know I can win that fight easily on me best day.”

Time will tell whether or not Till gets the Strickland fight. One thing’s for certain, “The Gorilla” does not want to suffer his third straight defeat. As it stands now, he’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings.