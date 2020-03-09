Sean O’Malley Celebrates UFC 248 Victory With Pizza and Weed

Sean O’Malley Celebrates UFC 248 Victory With Friends, Pizza, and Weed

If anyone knows anything about UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, it’s that he loves his weed. As a huge marijuana advocate, fans can usually spot Sugar Sean smoking a joint or playing Fortnite. Especially if he’s not in the middle of a fight camp. But, O’Malley is quite a simple man when it comes to celebrating his victories. So after his emphatic victory during UFC 248, Sean decided to celebrate with weed and pizza.

Sean O’Malley completely dominated José Quiñónez at UFC 248. As far as ring rust goes, O’Malley proved once again that it only happens to certain athletes. Sean was able to have his way with Jose and put him away before he was able to show his full array of new tools discovered in his hiatus.

Sean O’Malley Speaks About Celebrating with Pizza and Weed

Prior to UFC 248, O’Malley took the Sugar Show to TMZ Sports. During the conversation, Sean revealed how he would celebrate his victory after the fight. Of course, weed and pizza were at the top of his priorities.

“I’m gonna take a rip, I’m gonna hang out with my circle. I don’t have an after-party planned. I’m just gonna celebrate with some medicine and some good food and that’s about it. I always crave pizza. I think a lot of fighters do for whatever reason,” said O’Malley.

The Future of the Sugar Show

By now, all fans should know exactly what medicine O’Malley was referring to. And, with such a small group of friends, there should be a lot of weed and pizza to go around. Especially because O’Malley was able to secure the performance of the night bonus, earning him an additional 50k in his pocket.

All is good in the world of O’Malley right now. Especially after getting past all of his troubles with USADA. Now, the Sugar Show will be able to move forward as fans look forward to his next fight.