Sean O’Malley FINALLY Cleared Up Drug Issues, Cleared To Compete At UFC 248

Sean O’Malley Cleared To Fight At UFC 248 By NSAC

Sean O’Malley has been struggling in his efforts to fight consistently in the UFC. However, it seems that he is finally going to be able to get back to action.

O’Malley is one of the most promising athletes in the UFC’s bantamweight division. A product of the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series, he is highly touted. However, he has had several setbacks preventing him from truly gaining momentum.

O’Malley had a nasty injury to his leg during his UFC 222 bout with Andre Soukhamthath. Although he won the fight by decision, he was unable to stand by the end of the bout. In fact, Joe Rogan did a very memorable post-fight interview, with “Suga'” laying on the mat.

Since then. Sean O’Malley has not competed, but it is not just because of the injury. He also failed a USADA drug test, for ostarine, prior to a bout in 2018. Since then, he finally received a retroactive suspension from USADA, despite some issues with trace picogram amounts reappearing. The only thing left, interfering with his return was reaching a settlement the the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Nevertheless, it seems that O’Malley has finally reached a settlement with the NSAC, as well. According to reports, he is cleared to compete in his bout with Jose Quinonez, at UFC 248 on March 7th, under some circumstances. He will be subjected to several additional tests leading up to the fight, with a limit of no more than 100 picograms per milliliter of ostarine. In addition to that, he will be forced to pay a fine of $872.16 for processing fees.

As terrible of a situation as this has been for Sean O’Malley, it is exciting to see him back. Hopefully these issues are resolved, and he can get on with his career.