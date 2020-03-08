UFC 248 Results: Sean O’Malley TKO’s Jose Quinonez Early (Highlights)

Sean O’Malley defeated Jose Quinonez in the first round in very impressive fashion to stay undefeated.

The final fight of UFC 248’s prelims features the much anticipated return of Sean O’Malley (10-0-0), who looks to get a win against fellow bantamweight Jose Quinonez (8-3-0).

Round 1:

The last fight of the prelims is underway! O’Malley opens up with a front kick that sends Quinonez to the canvas. Jose gets back up and the two exchange kicks in the center of the octagon. O’Malley lands another front kick and then evades a right overhand. O’Malley lands a big spinning side kick to the body. Sean lands a nice right hand and follows it with another kick to the body.

O’Malley hurts Quinonez

O’Malley lands a clean counter right hand and follows it with a right head kick. Quinonez goes down and O’Malley starts landing hammer fists. The fight is stopped in the fist round.

Official Result: Sean O’Malley defeats Jose Quinonez via TKO (Round 1, 2:02)

