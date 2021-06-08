Sean O’Malley Is ‘Inspired’ By Paul Brothers, Plans To Train With Jake For Tyron Woodley Fight

Slowly but surely, some are coming around to the success of Logan and Jake Paul. The UFC’s Sean O’Malley is impressed with what he has seen so far, and plans to work with them in the near future.

O’Malley has watched as the Paul brothers explode into the combat sports world, with each man having their own success. Most recently, we saw the elder brother Logan go 8 rounds in an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather.

As for Jake, he has gone 3-0 as a pro boxer thus far, knocking out UFC vet Ben Askren in the first round. Now he is set to face Askren’s friend and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in a boxing match that already has a heated rivalry behind it.

Sean O’Malley Impressed With The Paul Brothers

As they have had bigger successes, the Paul brothers are slowly beginning to gain legitimacy within the combat sports community. One person who has been impressed with the duo is UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley.

Speaking in a recent interview, Suga’ explained that he was inspired by the success of the YouTubers. Moreover, he revealed that he plans to train with Jake Paul towards the end of his training camp for Jake’s bout with Tyron Woodley.

“I love it. I’m inspired by them. When I got into the UFC, into fighting, I wanted to be an entertainer. That’s the kind of title I wanted to be known as. I wanted to be an entertainment. My form of entertaining’s fighting. These guys are entertainers in their industries, and they’re coming over and entertaining in boxing. I love it,” O’Malley said. “I’m a huge fan of Jake, huge fan of Logan. A lot of people hate it, I was excited. I watched the fight. I was shaking, I was ready for Logan to somehow crack him. He didn’t. Floyd’s a legend, Floyd’s an animal. Floyd looked tiny in there against Logan, Logan looked huge. Props to Logan, props to Floyd, both legends in their own right. But I love it, I love what they’re doing. “(Paul vs Woodley) is an interesting fight. I’m very excited for that fight,” O’Malley added. “I’m super excited for that fight. Stylistically, I think Jake can get the job done, I do. I like Tyron, I’m a huge fan of Tyron’s, but I’m boys with Jake. “I actually might go out to Puerto Rico, towards the end of his camp. Go out there, train with them a little bit, hang out. Good fight. I’m going to watch it. I’m excited.”

It will be interesting to see if any sparring footage or stories come from Sean O’Malley training with Jake Paul. If you ask Mike Perry, Jake is a bit better than you would possibly expect.