Tyron Woodley Raps ‘I’ll Beat Yo Ass” While Facing Off Against Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley might have left the Octagon, but one thing he didn’t leave was his rap songs.

The former UFC Champion, Woodley, was revealed earlier this week to be making his boxing debut against top influencer Jake Paul. The first installment in the promotional lead-up to the August 28th fight would be on Thursday, where the two met face-to-face.

The Face-Off

The duo would square off. Woodley and Paul would flap their gums at each other, in a boxing a ring surrounded by media in Miami, Florida. A war of words had begun.

Trash-talk wasn’t the only thing that was featured in their second encounter however.

Paul, being the betting man he is, would offer Woodley a chance to double his money if he wins. There was a catch though. If “The Chosen One” lost, his entire purse would be donated to charity of Paul’s choosing.

Rap Battle

T-Wood would ignore the offer, answering Paul only with the sound of music… his music.

“I’ll beat yo ass.” Woodley recited over and over again.

Taking notice, the crowd ringside would chant the lyrics of Woodley’s 2018 rap song.

“I’ll beat yo ass. I’ll beat yo ass. I’ll beat yo ass.” the people shouted.

Jake Paul would get into it, dancing to the rap song.

Paul, who is also known to make a rap song or two, would reply back with own rap: “You lost your last 4 fights, you’re 40 years old.”

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Face off for the media #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/linvInkGKJ — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) June 3, 2021

Down the road at 5th Street Gym, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces off with Jake Paul

In the ring to promote their August 28 fight. pic.twitter.com/Xs6uskZWDf — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 3, 2021

The 5x UFC champ wouldn’t take the bet🤡 @TWooodley you don’t have enough confidence to put your money where your mouth is🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/wF3gxc5Zql — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 3, 2021

Woodley had brought his past into the present. After his last victory inside the UFC, the welterweight fighter would go on to become a rapper. Months after finishing Darren Till at UFC 228, Woodley would release his single “I’ll Beat Yo Ass” in collaboration with rap icon Wiz Khalifa.

A Weird Turn Of Events

Oddly enough, after T-Wood made a song about beating people up, he would go on to lose all of his upcoming fights, which started with losing his UFC title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Woodley would come up short in four-straight fights. His last defeat had him being finished for the first time inside the Octagon, at the hands of Vicente Luque.

Woodley will now look for redemption, a big, easy payday and a chance to finally shut up the verbal onslaught of Jake Paul inside the squared circle on August 28th.