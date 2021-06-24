Sean Brady Reveals Kevin Lee Is Out Of Their UFC 264 Bout

Fans were looking forward to the return of Kevin Lee, as he faced off in a welterweight banger against Sean Brady. Unfortunately it seems that they will have to wait longer, as it appears the “Motown Phenom” is injured and out of the bout.

Lee was looking to get back on track with a win in his return to the welterweight division. He was freshly tattooed on his skull, and focused on getting a win after going 1-3 in his last four.

Unfortunately it seems that this return is delayed, according to Sean Brady, himself. The number 14 ranked welterweight posted to Instagram to let his fans know that he has been notified of the fact that Kevin could not compete at UFC 264, on July 10th, due to some sort of injury.

“Unfortunately I will not be fighting Kevin Lee July 10th from my understanding he has suffered an injury and had to to pull out of the fight,” Brady wrote. “My team is hoping to Rebook the fight for august. Thank you to all my family friends and fans who support me this is just a speed bump on my journey to being champ 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻”

Kevin Lee vs Sean Brady To Be Rescheduled?

Sean Brady notes in his post that he and his team are working to get the fight with Kevin Lee rescheduled to August. This is understandable, given the fact that this is easily the biggest fight of the undefeated, 14-0 fighter’s career.

Rescheduling the fight seems to make sense for Kevin too, provided the nature of his injury is not too serious, a fact that is uncertain considering the number of injuries he has been dealing with lately. He has struggled with consistency over the last few years, and with this return to 170lb he is hoping to fix that.

Credit to UFC matchmakers, Kevin Lee vs Sean Brady seems like the perfect fight for both men. Hopefully whatever happened with Kevin is minor, and the bout can be just momentarily delayed.