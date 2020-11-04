UFC fighter Kevin Lee is known for his brash style and bold attitidue. He proved this to be true once again when he decided to get a very intricate tattoo on the back of his head.

Having competed at both lightweight and welterweight there has been a lot of hype behind Lee, largely due to his outspoken nature. This, combined with a very unique style made it not a big surprise to fans when they heard he was getting a huge head tattoo. He gave a glimpse of what art he was getting to his social media a few weeks ago, stirring talks in the MMA community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Lee (@motownphenom) on Oct 20, 2020 at 7:14pm PDT

Kevin Lee Shows The Finished Product

Right off the bat fans could not help but notice that this was a bold choice in tattoo for Kevin Lee. Regardless of that, there was intrigue as he was commissioning Noelin Wheeler, of Ink Master’s “Master Shop” television series. Around two weeks later, the Motown Phenom posted to his Instagram to show the completed work of the head tattoo, saying that his character design will need an update for EA UFC 4.

“@easportsufc gone have to update my character 🥶”

View this post on Instagram @easportsufc gone have to update my character 🥶 A post shared by Kevin Lee (@motownphenom) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:33pm PST

Judging by the look of things, this tattoo is not quite finished yet, although the portion on the head is apparently complete. It would appear that Kevin Lee will look to fill in the color on his shoulders, making his head piece a part of his back piece. It is a bold choice by any standard, by it is being done by a competent artist and the results of that are evident. It will be interesting to see it once the whole thing is completed.