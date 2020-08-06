It is safe to say that, for most people, 2020 has not nearly gone according to plan. For Kevin Lee, it seems his year just got a whole lot worse.

Heading into this year, Lee was hopeful that he could get his UFC career back on track. He has gone 1-3 in his last four outings, scoring a big knockout in his return to lightweight, against Gregor Gillespie. However a fight against Charles Oliveria earlier this year, saw him get caught in a guillotine. Then, to add insult to injury, the former interim lightweight title challenger suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, putting him on the sidelines for about six months.

Kevin Lee Tears His Other ACL

As if one torn ACL is not already bad enough, the misfortune of Kevin Lee seems to continue. Taking to his Instagram, the Motown Phenom excplained that, while working on healing his bad ACL, he tore the one in his other knee, too. Not only that, but this led him to needing more surgery.

“Its in God’s hands but F–K 2020”

In the video, Lee explains, while sporting a nice leg brace, that he injured this ACL while working on healing the already injured one. Unfortunately this is an all too common situation for people recovering from this type of injury. While trying to rest the one knee, people can overcompensate with their other, leading them to messing up their good knee in the process.

While this is undeniably frustrating for Kevin Lee, he does seem to be keeping fairly good spirits. He is clearly disappointed at having to sit out even longer than he already has, but he says that he is not going to let this discourage him. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery, so he can get back to action sooner, rather than later.