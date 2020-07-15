Jorge Masvidal is the only fighter capable of defeating Kamaru Usman. But it’s a tall order even with a proper camp.

That’s according to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub who was commenting on the UFC 251 headliner this past weekend. Despite stepping in on six days’ notice, Masvidal had a solid first round and did considerably well in the wrestling exchanges overall.

Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t enough as Usman eventually dominated the contest to grind out a unanimous decision victory and retain his title for the second time.

Masvidal has since called for a rematch as he believes even with just 15 days of preparation, he has what it takes to defeat Usman. Schaub seems to agree based on how the first fight played out.

“I hate to tell you people, the only guy who can beat him, his name’s Masvidal and he needs a full camp,” Schaub said in a recent podcast (via BJ Penn). “And even that’s a high order for him to beat Usman on a full camp but he can do it. “Any of those other contenders they’re not gonna get it done, man. Usman’s gonna be your champ for a long, long time unless Masvidal trains properly for eight weeks and knows that they’re gonna fight each other. Then you’re talking, then you’ve got a fight on your hands.”

Masvidal Stock Didn’t Drop

Schaub also believes Masvidal’s stock didn’t drop after what was his first defeat since 2017.

In fact, it only increased given how he not only stepped in on short notice and performed the way he did, but also how he held out until he was paid what he felt he was worth.

“I don’t think it dims the light on Masvidal any more,” Schaub added. “I think if you realize he took the fight on six days’ notice and Usman’s the greatest we’ve ever seen, he’s never lost a fight in UFC, he’s undefeated. If anything it should be more respect for Masvidal. “For Masvidal to take that fight on six days’ notice, his takedown defense, he was game to do it, he actually held out until they paid him what he thought he was worth. There’s something with that, man. I respect the sh*t out of that.”

You can watch the full video below: