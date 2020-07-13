Jorge Masvidal doesn’t need a full camp. In fact, all he needs is just over two weeks to beat Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Usman in their welterweight title headliner at UFC 251 this past weekend. After a promising start, “Gamebred” was eventually dominated by Usman for the remainder of the bout.

Despite his first defeat since 2017, Masvidal received plaudits for his performance in not only how he dealt with the wrestling, but also the fact the the fight was only made official on six days notice.

To make matters even harder, American Top Team head coach Mike Brown couldn’t be in his corner after testing positive for COVID-19.

And Brown had this to say after the fight.

“That’s 6 days… give us 6 weeks and see how things looks. Congratulations to Kamaru Usman on another title defense. Proud of @gamebredfighter . He still is and always will be the true BMF King!”

That’s 6 days… give us 6 weeks and see how things looks. Congratulations to Kamaru Usman on another title defense. Proud of @gamebredfighter . He still is and always will be the true BMF King! #ufc251 #americantopteam pic.twitter.com/99jvhNgeBr — Mike Brown (@mikebrownmma) July 12, 2020

Masvidal Just Needs 15 Days

Masvidal, however, doesn’t need that long.

He responded to Brown by suggesting he only needed 15 days.

“Give me 15 days coach #supernecessary”

Give me 15 days coach #supernecessary https://t.co/5P522plXaK — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 13, 2020

While Masvidal was certainly training for Usman for more than six days, one would imagine a more consistent training camp would have been ideal for him.

And after going 25 minutes with the champion, Masvidal even believes he has the formula to inflict a first UFC defeat for Usman.

“… I got a good formula in my head, though, on how to beat him the next time,” Masvidal said at the post-fight press conference. “I thought I had the formula, now I know the formula. It takes a lot of gas tank, a lot of conditioning, a lot of more wrestling rounds with high level guys. So I definitely got a square root on how to beat this guy.”

For now, though, he will have to return to the win column before he can hope to face Usman again.