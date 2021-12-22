Brendan Schaub On Chael Sonnen’s Misdemeanor Citations: He Was Protecting His Wife Unlike Jon Jones

Brendan Schaub is coming to the defense of Chael Sonnen while taking aim at Jon Jones.

Sonnen has made news after being hit with five misdemeanor citations. The incident was said to have occurred on Dec. 18 inside a Las Vegas hotel. The former UFC and Bellator fighter was detained but he wasn’t arrested. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Jon Jones was quick to hop on Twitter to remind Sonnen of constant attacks on his character. Sonnen and Jones have had beef on social media for years and Sonnen has picked apart Jones’ numerous run-ins with the law.

Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

Brendan Schaub Defends Chael Sonnen, Slams Jon Jones

During an episode of his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub claimed he was told that Sonnen was protecting his wife from someone who made nasty remarks and got testy (via BJPenn.com).

“Here’s what happened. Chael Sonnen was obviously working and he was with his wife and his wife is a f*cking saint and also a dime piece. And some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about his wife, saying about her t**s, her a**, right in front of him. Well, play stupid games, win stupid prizes, cause you are talking and disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet and definitely one of the toughest ever to compete in the UFC or Bellator for that matter. And you’re doing it in front of his face, then there’s gonna be repercussions. And any guy that wanted to do that for their girl/ladies you got a girlfriend.”

Schaub went on to blast Jones for thinking he could dunk on Sonnen for allegedly beating up five men to protect his wife. Meanwhile, Jones was arrested for domestic violence charges and only saw the charges dropped after copping a plea deal.

“This is not a case of Chael hitting his wife like Jon [Jones] did. I think they dropped the charges. This is not a case of Chael Sonnen being high and wrecking his Bentley with strippers in the car. This is not the case of Chael domestic violence in any facet. And I think everyone should hold their judgment to get more details.”

Sonnen has yet to speak on the incident and one can easily assume why. “The American Gangster” likely wants to keep things under wraps and let his legal team handle the situation so nothing can be potentially used against him in court.