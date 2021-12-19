Chael Sonnen Cited For Misdemeanor Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

That’s another one for ‘The Bad Guy’.

Sonnen Detained In Las Vegas

Former 3X UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen spent his Saturday being detained by police. He would be struck with five misdemeanor citations after an alleged altercation with a couple. The incident would occur inside a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sources told TMZ that Sonnen was only detained by police, not arrested. The police would put handcuffs on Sonnen but would not arrest him, because they didn’t see the altercation unfold.

Witness Reports

According to a witness, the action would occur at 7pm on Saturday night. She claimed to have seen Sonnen banging on a door of a ‘Four Seasons’ hotel room. In the hallway, a couple walked by and a physical altercation occurred between the couple and the former UFC fighter. The reason remains to be unclear.

The woman involved screamed and someone called the police. Paramedics would also arrive to the scene, however it is unknown if anybody was treated for injuries.

‘Bones’ Reacts

The news story would catch the eyes of Chael’s former foe & rival, Jon Jones.

Jones, who also had some legal trouble in Las Vegas, commented on Sonnen’s recent battery citations.

“Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night.” Jones wrote on Twitter. “That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well.”

Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

No Judgement From Jones

Jones has had his fair share of crime in the past. Last September, he would be arrested for alleged battery on his wife and headbutting a police car. The former UFC champ would eventually see the domestic violence charge dropped after a plea deal.

Now, he is only left to deal with the critics. He referenced a story from the Bible, saying he won’t cast any more stones of judgement… not even to Chael Sonnen, who did it to him.

“It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck.”

It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

Jon Jones fought Chael Sonnen back in 2013. The rivals would settle the score right after coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter. The fight would end in favor of Jones, who scored a first-round TKO over Sonnen. However, he would not come out of the fight clean, breaking one of his toes in bloody fashion.

The rivalry isn’t exactly over, but Jones doesn’t look to diss Sonnen too much for his recent citations.