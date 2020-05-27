UFC Veteran Sam Stout Starts GoFundMe Following Tragic Death Of Infant Daughter

Sam Stout Asks For Help After Tragic Death Of One Month Old Daughter

Retired UFC lightweight fight Sam Stout is need of your help. He is requesting donations to help after the heartbreaking loss of his daughter.

Having competed for more than a decade, Stout was a mainstay in the UFC’s 155lb division. He largely traded wins and losses over the years, but was always an exciting fighter. He would ultimately retire in 2013 after he dropped three fights in a row.

Now Sam Stout is in need of some help, after going through a terrible situation. He has posted a GoFundMe page, and is asking for donations. The reason for this being that he and his wife have tragically lost their infant daughter, while she was just one month old.

“Most of you already know that we lost Sydney Love Stout in her sleep the night before last. We tried to save her but it was too late. The last month with her was the best month of my life, and this is now the worst time of my life… it still doesn’t feel real. Jessie and I haven’t let go of each other since yesterday and we will continue to hold on to one other for the rest of our lives. We will be eternally scared from this. We appreciate all the love we have already received from the people around us. We Love you Sydney bean.”

Stout and his wife are asking $5,000, citing day-to-day costs and counseling as the primary reasons for the help. They have since greatly surpassed their goal, reaching upwards of $30,000. Nevertheless any and all additional donations are extremely appreciated.

MiddleEasy would like to offer their sincerest condolences to Sam Stout and his wife, Jessie. Words can not describe how difficult this situation must be.